Texas residents have been stuck without electricity or hot water after a massive ice storm levied the Lone Star State. As all of this went down, most Texans hoped their government leaders would begin working to supply help to their community. But Ted Cruz had other plans. The senator and his family decided to fly to a resort in Cancun, Mexico while his state was in shambles. He quickly changed his three-day trip to a mere 24-hour go-around after he was hit with a heavy amount of criticism.

Kacey Musgraves, who was born and raised in the state, sought to turn the senator’s head-scratching decision into something could help struggling residents. The singer took to social media to share an idea for Cruz-themed shirts on Thursday afternoon. Hours later she returned with the new gear: a white t-shirt that boldly proclaimed “Cruzin For A Bruzin'” on its front in black text. Musgraves promised that all proceeds will “directly support Texas affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food.” She also added, “Texas is cold, I can be cold.”

*makes “CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN” tees

* donates profits to Texans in need — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 18, 2021

Link coming soon. Don’t RUN OFF anywhere… — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 18, 2021

All proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food. https://t.co/L6CW0YAGV7 Available thru Sunday! 🏖 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

Texas is cold, I can be cold. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

The shirts are currently available for purchase on the singer’s website and it comes with a disclaimer that reads: “no actual bruising plz.”