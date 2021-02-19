Getty Image
Pop

Kacey Musgraves Made ‘Cruzin For A Bruzin’ T-Shirts After Ted Cruz Fled Texas For A Brief Cancun Vacation

by:

Texas residents have been stuck without electricity or hot water after a massive ice storm levied the Lone Star State. As all of this went down, most Texans hoped their government leaders would begin working to supply help to their community. But Ted Cruz had other plans. The senator and his family decided to fly to a resort in Cancun, Mexico while his state was in shambles. He quickly changed his three-day trip to a mere 24-hour go-around after he was hit with a heavy amount of criticism.

Kacey Musgraves, who was born and raised in the state, sought to turn the senator’s head-scratching decision into something could help struggling residents. The singer took to social media to share an idea for Cruz-themed shirts on Thursday afternoon. Hours later she returned with the new gear: a white t-shirt that boldly proclaimed “Cruzin For A Bruzin'” on its front in black text. Musgraves promised that all proceeds will “directly support Texas affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food.” She also added, “Texas is cold, I can be cold.”

The shirts are currently available for purchase on the singer’s website and it comes with a disclaimer that reads: “no actual bruising plz.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×