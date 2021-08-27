Fans have been speculating about the return of Kacey Musgraves for quite some time now, and just a few days ago she finally gave her eager listeners a much appreciated update. Musgraves revealed that her new album will be called Star-Crossed, and described it as a “Greek tragedy in three acts.” The album’s title track and first single sits somewhere between psychedelic rock and Western blues, offering a woozy, flickering look into the heart of a woman who risked it all, and lost. Of course, Star-Crossed follows Kacey’s experience through her divorce from fellow country star, Ruston Kelly, the chapter that comes after her lovey-dovey, record-breaking album, Golden Hour, which was mostly inspired by their love story and marriage.

Tonight, Kacey let fans further into the world of Star-Crossed by sharing another new single called “Justified.” In the song, she details the myriad of reactions that come after a breakup, tracing the journey from numbness, anger and sadness, to trying to connect with someone new, and even recounting some of what went wrong with the relationship — “When you lied and said you didn’t want me / Tell me what was I supposed to do?” The song isn’t a breakup anthem as much as a reconciliation with the entire process. In the video, she mirrors the experience with a super montage of different driving scenes. Check out the song and video above, along with what sounds like a snippet of another new song that sounds like it might be “Camera Roll,” as the tracklist teased.