Kacey Musgraves Hints At New Music With Mark Ronson And Troye Sivan

The queen of all things rainbow has reappeared at the end of 2020 to save pop music. Well, technically Kacey Musgraves came up as a country star, but once you’ve won the Grammy for Album Of The Year, created your own candle with Boy Smells, and collaborated with drag queens, honey, you’re a pop star. Anyway, this year of Kacey has necessarily been more of a slow burn (heh), and she’s also been dealing with some personal issues as news of her divorce from fellow musician Ruston Kelly broke this spring.

Things are clearly on the up and up now, though, as earlier tonight she shared a tweet with three names in rainbow pinks: Kacey Musgraves, Mark Ronson, and Troye Sivan. Whether it’s a single song or a whole album, this is a powerhouse collaboration that fans will definitely get behind.

With a further hint of a heart and a gun in the body of the tweet, Kacey also tagged Troye and Mark. If this is another Christmas special, well, that will be disappointing. But it’s very likely we’ll be getting at least one new track from the trio within the next few days. If we’re very lucky, the song will drop tonight.