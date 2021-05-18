As if she hasn’t already overachieved enough, winning the Grammy for Album Of The Year for 2018’s Golden Hour, selling out countless shows, collaborating with Troye Sivan and Mark Ronson, Kacey Musgraves is back at it again today with an extremely on brand new ad campaign for Moschino by the brand’s creative director Jeremy Scott.

The fashion company is collaborating with Sesame Street for a new line that’s accessible for adults who grew up loving the iconic show, and for kids who are still being introduced to it. Kacey shared a series of photos and videos promoting the new collection on her Instagram today, also debuting some new bangs in the process. There’s the likes of Elmo and Cookie Monster on crew neck sweatshirts, Elmo on a crop top, an alphabet t-shirt, a black denim vest and skirt set covered in various character embroidered patches, and a whole lot more. Check out some of the photos of the new merch below, and keep in mind the full 33-piece collection is set to launch worldwide on May 25.

As for Kacey herself, she’s been letting fans know that new music is definitely on the way this year. She even has a new label partner, with Interscope joining UMG Nashville in releasing whatever is coming next for the country star. Let’s hope we get a peek at that very soon, along with Elmo t-shirts.