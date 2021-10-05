Kacey Musgraves stole the show during Saturday Night Live this past weekend with her performance of “Justified.” The stage design was simple: Musgraves sat with a guitar on her lap, but notably, it appeared she wasn’t wearing any clothes (except for a pair of boots). It was hard to tell for sure if she was actually naked, though, as the stage lighting was dark and there wasn’t a large variety of camera angles used during the broadcast.

Now, though, we know for sure: Musgraves was in fact nude during the performance. Musgraves’ confirmed as much with Variety, saying, “She was nude. Precautions were taken, and this was the first time it’s happened on the show.”

Fans noticed the performance was visually similar to a scene from Forest Gump, in which Robin Wright’s character Jenny sings and plays guitar naked as “Bobbi Dylan.” After the performance, Musgraves seemingly confirmed the Forest Gump inspiration by sharing a still frame from the movie, of Jenny’s fateful nude performance.

pic.twitter.com/Mj8nG5oUtp — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, fans will get to see Musgraves perform in person (presumably fully clothed) in 2022, as she recently announced a string of North American tour dates for early next year.

Revisit Musgraves’ performance of “Justified” here.

Star-Crossed is out now via Interscope/MCA Nashville. Get it here.