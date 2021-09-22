Kacey Musgraves Will Be ‘SNL’s First Musical Guest Of The Season

Saturday Night Live is set to return on October 2, and as always, the show’s Twitter account has announced its musical guests for the month ahead with its usual Post-It note corkboard photo. The guest for the season premiere will be singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, fresh off the release of her new album Star-Crossed and a fiery MTV VMAs performance of the album’s soaring title track. October looks to have a little bit of a theme, as Musgraves will be followed by Halsey and Brandi Carlile, although Young Thug’s October 16 appearance throws that theme off by more than a hair.

Upon its release, Star-Crossed peaked at No.1 on Billboard‘s US Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It was preceded by three singles, “Star-Crossed,” “Justified,” and “Simple Times,” and accompanied by a short film also titled Star-Crossed that doubled as the music video for the album’s title track. Also ahead of the album’s release, Musgrave announced her first slate of 2022 tour dates which begin on January 19 and will continue through February 20 at Staples Center in LA.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, SNL announced its return date alongside a Deadline report that the cast for the upcoming season still hadn’t been set. One thing we do know, though, is that Owen Wilson of Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off Loki will host.