Kali Uchis‘ next album Red Moon In Venus is coming in March. Today (January 23), the Colombian-American singer revealed the release date for her new LP and a North American tour in support of it.

Uchis’ new album Red Moon In Venus will be released on March 3 through Geffen Records. She promised two albums in 2023 and this will be her English LP. With the announcement of the album, she also revealed the celestial meaning behind the title.

“Love is the message,” Uchis said in a press release. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

This spring, Uchis will embark on a North American tour in support of Red Moon In Venus. The tour includes her two performances at Coachella in April. Uchis will also visit cities like New York, Houston, Chicago, and Las Vegas on the tour. Raye will open for select dates. Tickets will go on-sale this Thursday, January 26.

Last week, Uchis released the music video for “I Wish You Roses.” She is going viral once again on TikTok thanks to her classic track “Melting.”

Find Kali Uchis’ upcoming tour dates below.

04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre