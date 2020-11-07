Kali Uchis signaled the beginning of a new era last December when she released the simmering single “Solita.” Several months later, the singer dropped an EP in order to hold fans over until her next full-length project. Now, after teasing her record with a handful of singles, Uchis has finally announced her sophomore album.

Titled Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios), Uchis’ upcoming record is her first full-length Spanish-language project and it arrives in just a few short weeks. The record’s official announcement came after the singer shared the singles “La Luz” with Jhay Cortez and “Aquí Yo Mando” with Rico Nasty, both of which offered a taste of her album’s rhythmic sound.

Uchis recently opened up about her upcoming album in an interview with Steve Lacy for Interview Magazine. Talking about her influences, Uchis said:

“I just wanted to play, because I’ve never made a full Spanish album and I have so many different inspirations, being multicultural and having grown up between the DMV [D.C., Maryland, and Virginia] and Colombia. It’s two totally different cultures, so I’ve had a lot of influences. The last thing I ever want to do is be a predictable artist. I love that my fans never know what to expect when I drop a song. They don’t know what language it’s going to be, they don’t know what genre it’s going to be. We’re just having fun.”

Continuing to talk about her upcoming plans, Uchis said she’s actually already started to work on her next project. “Since I already finished album two, I’ve been working on album three,” she said. “People have tried to hire my creative director, but the funny thing is that I don’t have one. People assume that I do, because every time I have a new song or project, it’s really different than the last. But I don’t do it consciously. It’s more like, as artists, we just go through different phases of what we like. Just like how you dress differently now than you did three years ago.”

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) is out 11/18 via EMI/Interscope. Pre-order it here.