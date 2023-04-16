Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live was a beautiful display of Latina excellence. In an episode hosted by actress Ana De Armas, singer Karol G killed it as tonight’s musical guest.

During her first set of the night, Karol performed “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” from her critically-acclaimed fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito.

While on stage, Karol was dressed and performed against a yellow backdrop, creating a bright, vibrant mood. Joined by a choir, who delivered bubbly adlibs throughout the performance, Karol spread her uplifting energy to her background singers, as well as the audience, as she delivered a message of healing.

Many of Karol’s songs touch on a whirlwind of emotions, including love, joy, heartache, and resilience, and her latest album features her getting more personal than ever. In an interview with GQ Mexico, Karol revealed that after landing a small part in Netflix’s upcoming Griselda Blanco biopic, she began taking a “corporeal expression” class, which she said has helped her feel and express her emotions better.

“I feel that when listeners sing my songs with me, it’s my way of connecting with them. And if I see someone crying, I’ll start to cry with them.”

You can watch the performance of “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” above.