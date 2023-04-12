Hosting Saturday Night Live isn’t for everyone. On the one hand, it’s an iconic show which has featured dozens of A-list actors and musicians over the years. On the other hand, Pete Davidson isn’t in the cast anymore, so is it really worth watching? While some people think hosting SNL is a rite of passage, others are a little too nervous at the idea of standing on a stage in front of a few hundred New Yorkers, which is fair.

Ana de Armas will host the late-night show this weekend ahead of her new Apple TV+ movie Ghosted, also starring Chris Evans, though it doesn’t seem like Evans will want to tackle the hosting job anytime soon. When asked by ET Canada if he would join de Armas on stage for a cameo, Evans said that would be the only way to get him on the show. “Well, now a cameo I can handle,” Evans said, explaining that he has a lot of fear about actually hosting himself. “I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me.”

Even though he doesn’t want to host a full show himself, he has no problem showing up for a fun little joke or two. “A cameo sounds great — that’s perfect,” Evans continued, applauding his co-star for accepting hosting duties. “But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.”

Evans later explained his anxieties are in part due to the fact that he doesn’t feel like he is a funny guy. “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. It would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret: ‘Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.'” Hopefully, his friend and co-star de Armas didn’t hear that last part. She will be great! Especially with Marilyn Monroe on her side.

So now there is another important question to ask: which one of Chris Evans’ famous friends thinks that he isn’t funny?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)