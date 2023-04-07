Fans aren’t liking Karol G‘s latest photoshoot. In the latest issue of GQ Mexico, Karol is the cover star. However, fans immediately noticed that the photos were heavily edited. Today (April 6), Karol took to Instagram to express her disdain over the cover.

“Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does not represent me,” she said in the post’s caption. “My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

Karol continued, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be featured on the magazine’s cover, but still was not pleased with the edits made. She also said she was granted permission to make notes about the edits, however, it appears the magazine did not take her suggestions into consideration.

“It’s disrespectful to me,” she said. “It’s disrespectful to the women that every day we wake up looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

In the actual GQ Mexico interview, which took place shortly before the release of her album, Mañana Será Bonito, she revealed that she was feeling anxious in the days leading up.

“[I’m] exposing a very personal part of myself to the public,” she said. “I express a lot of pain in my songs,” she adds. “People have told me that they’ve been able to get through heartbreaks with my songs.”