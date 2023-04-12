Katy Perry might’ve written a smash song about an ex’s toxic hot-and-cold ways, but American Idol watchers are wondering if she was actually referring to herself. In the last few episodes of the show, “The One That Got Away” singer had the chance to speak with many of the contestants heading to the top 24. But instead of cleanly sharing the news with each musician, Perry took each of them on an emotional rollercoaster leading them to believe that they were heading home before sharing that they had, in fact, made the cut.

One user on Tik Tok took it upon themselves to create a compilation video of each unhinged moment. The video has since gone viral. Watch the full clip below.

#AmericanIdol clip of Katy Perry breaking the news to the contestants on whether they made it to the top 24 is currently going viral on TikTok. Some fans are comparing Perry’s delivery to Tyra Banks in ‘America’s Next Top Model.’ pic.twitter.com/4PBGPqTmMM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2023

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the clip.

They way my brain wouldn’t be able to comprehend the tease and I’d immediately leave because I wouldn’t be able to deal with the pressure of it — Kaoivín (@Kaoivin) April 12, 2023

she’s in her senior year at tyra bank university i fear — 🫶🏼 (@shaniatoan) April 12, 2023

this is like that time tyra said you must both pack your bags… BECAUSE WERE ALL GOING TO ITALY! NOBODIES GOING HOME 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Hanan:) (@hanan_meli12) April 12, 2023

During her appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast goop, the singer shared that before she even joined the judging panel on the show, she was “pursued by Idol for a long time — long, long, long, long time,” but couldn’t commit to it because she “was putting out records, going on tours and stuff like that.”

She later added, “[When] I did it, and I just fell in love with the new iteration of it … It’s super empowering, super uplifting. It’s got so much heart and depth to it.” Perry closed with, “No one hands us any script, and we get to literally have final say over pretty much everything until America actually votes.”