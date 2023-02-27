Katy Perry’s time on American Idol has come with plenty of emotions. Aspiring singers often bring with them a rollercoaster of emotions. Regardless of the talent of the singers, hearing the contestant’s stories can be an intense experience, no matter what they’re going through. However, an audition from Sunday night’s (February 26) episode was particularly painful, leading to Katy Perry tearing up.

A 21-year-old mattress salesman named Trey Louis gave a heartfelt performance of “Stone” by Whiskey Myers. After singing, he was asked what inspired him to come onto the show. He explained that in May of 2018, he was at school in Santa Fe, Texas, when a gunman took the lives of classmates and teachers. As a result, he wanted to give a better reputation to his hometown.

The judges were impacted by this story, especially Perry, who broke down in tears, holding her face in her hands. “Our country has f*cking failed us,” she yelled. Louis agreed. She added, “This is not okay. You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that f*cking bullsh*t. You don’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change. ’Cause, you know, I’m scared too.”

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie both consoled Perry, echoing her grievances. “We have tolerated this for so long,” Richie said. “Too long.”

