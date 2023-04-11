Rihanna now holds another record, as the singer and makeup mogul surpassed Katy Perry this week to become Twitter’s most followed woman. According to SocialBlade, Rihanna sits at 108,278,326 to Perry’s 108,261,949 when this was written, giving her about a 20,000 lead now. Overall, RiRi has the fourth-highest follower count on the social platform, behind (sigh) the company’s owner Elon Musk, Barack Obama, and Justin Bieber. Rihanna needs a few million more followers to pass Bieber and become the most-followed musician on the platform, as Bieber currently sits at 113,156,831 followers.

In terms of other musicians that round out the top ten of Twitter’s most followed, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande follow close behind at No. 7 and No. 10.

This comes on the heels of an already big year for Rihanna, between playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show just a few months ago and announcing she’s having a second child with ASAP Rocky. She also performed her song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s soundtrack at the Oscars, where it was also nominated for an award.

She was also the only female musician to make this year’s Forbes Billionaire List, with her net worth estimated at $1.4 billion, through her music, partnerships, and her Fenty Beauty empire. (Jay-Z and Jimmy Buffett were the only other two performers on the ranking.)

While fans are probably still waiting for new music, Rihanna’s return, whenever it happens, now has an opportunity to be major considering her constantly growing following.