Katy Perry’s recent comments are now going viral — and not for the reasons you might think.

A new TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM and filmed during what appears to be an intimate show finds Perry reflecting on a decision she made years ago not to work with a then-emerging artist: none other than Billie Eilish.

“She sent me an email one time that was, ‘Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her,'” Perry explained. “It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, ‘Meh. Boring.’ Big mistake. Huge mistake.”

“Don’t let this hit the internet,” she added.

Katy Perry says she made a “huge” mistake declining to work with Billie Eilish: “It was a song called ‘ocean eyes’ and it was just a blonde girl and I was like, ‘meh boring.’ Big mistake. Huge mistake.” pic.twitter.com/DfwPwYEedP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023

The audience laughed at Perry’s remarks, knowing full well she’s referring to Eilish’s breakthrough debut song. TikTok users also are weighing in on it all.

“You could never get this information out of me,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, others came to Perry’s defense. “Y’all need to chill. Katy and Billie are friends, and Katy is out there supporting Billie since day one. She’s just making a lil joke for her audience,” they said.

Perry and Eilish have interacted since then, so it all seemed to work out. They met backstage at Coachella in 2021, with the footage appearing in Eilish’s documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.