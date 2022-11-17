Katy Perry CMAs 2022
Rick Caruso Lost His Mayoral Election In Los Angeles And People Are Sure Letting Katy Perry Hear It

Katy Perry shared a selfie from inside the midterm elections voting booth earlier this month. She wanted everyone to know that she’d voted for Rick Caruso, a longtime businessman and Republican who registered as a Democrat in January, to be Los Angeles’ next mayor. “I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles in a hot mess atm,” Perry captioned the photo. Regardless of her reasoning, she was slammed online.

Perry turned off the comments on her post, but that hasn’t stopped people from letting Perry have it after Karen Bass was officially declared the winner over Caruso last night (November 16). Bass is the first woman and second Black person to serve as LA’s mayor.

“At the end of the day Rick Caruso spent 100 million + dollars to get everyone to hate Katy Perry,” Gareth Reynolds tweeted.

Perry hasn’t explicitly addressed the backlash, but on November 13, she tweeted a particularly interesting meme given the circumstances. “I finally realized it!” it reads. “People are prisoners of their phones. That’s why they are called cell phones!”

Perry wasn’t the only celebrity publicly endorsing Caruso. Others include Snoop Dogg, Chris Pratt, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

See some of the reactions to Caruso’s (and Perry’s) L below.

