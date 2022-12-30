Right as 2022 is coming to an end, Billie Eilish has celebrated another incredible career milestone. One of her breakthrough singles, “Ocean Eyes,” has reached a billion streams on Spotify.

This is Eilish’s fifth entry into the “Billions Club,” as Spotify called the milestone in a tweet. Among her other songs that have reached over a billion streams are the Grammy Award-winning “Everything I Wanted,” “When The Party’s Over,” her Khalid collaboration “Lovely,” and “Bad Guy.” The lattermost is Eilish’s most-streamed song, with more than 2.1 billion streams.

Eilish first released “Ocean Eyes” in 2015. The song became a viral hit on Soundcloud and quickly put Eilish in the public eye.

Eilish, who is now 21, has admitted that adjusting to fame as a teenager was quite a challenge. In a recent interview with BBC, she revealed that she often cringes at old interviews that frequently surface online.

“It absolutely drives me insane that you can look up Billie Eilish and videos that come up are things I said when I was 15,” she said. “Almost nothing I said before two months ago I still believe.”

You can check out Spotify’s “Billions Club” playlist, which features over 300 songs that have reached over a billion streams on the platform, below.