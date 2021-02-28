Though Post Malone already shared his contribution to the celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, a cover of Hootie And The Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You,” it turns out that several other major artists are contributing new music to an album that will mark the occasion. According to reporting by Rolling Stone, the project will have fourteen tracks in total and is called Pokémon 25: The Album. Along with Posty, other confirmed contributors are Katy Perry and J. Balvin, who are both creating original songs for the album.

Toward the end of today’s virtual Pokémon Day concert, Perry and Balvin’s name flashed on screen, a nod to their inclusion in the celebration and the musical tribute to the influential video game. Balvin told Rolling Stone that his contribution will appeal both to Pokémon fans and the general public. “We’re gonna come up with a crazy song. It’s going to catch everybody’s ear,” he said. “It’s easy to make a Pokémon song if you just want that fan base, but we’re not close-minded. We want everybody to vibe with Pokémon.”

The album will be released by Capitol Records sometime this year, and includes additional contributions from eleven other artists. Keep an eye out for more info and details on the album coming soon.