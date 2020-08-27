In her March video for “Never Worn White,” Katy Perry revealed that she was pregnant with her and Orlando Bloom’s first child. Now, the pair have revealed that their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born.
The announcement was made on UNICEF’s Instagram page, after which Perry and Bloom (both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors) re-shared the post on their own pages. The image is a black-and-white photo of Daisy’s hand holding onto Bloom’s thumb, with Perry holding her daughter’s hand. After declaring that they are “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they went on to explain how not all mothers around the world are as fortunate as they are to have access to adequate healthcare. They also set up a donation page to “help every mother and newborn get the care they need.”
Read the full post below.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
