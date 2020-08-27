In her March video for “Never Worn White,” Katy Perry revealed that she was pregnant with her and Orlando Bloom’s first child. Now, the pair have revealed that their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born.

The announcement was made on UNICEF’s Instagram page, after which Perry and Bloom (both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors) re-shared the post on their own pages. The image is a black-and-white photo of Daisy’s hand holding onto Bloom’s thumb, with Perry holding her daughter’s hand. After declaring that they are “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they went on to explain how not all mothers around the world are as fortunate as they are to have access to adequate healthcare. They also set up a donation page to “help every mother and newborn get the care they need.”

Read the full post below.