With election day drawing nearer, a non-profit is looking to increase political engagement for young people across the country. Rock The Vote is kickstarting its Democracy Summer campaign with a two-hour virtual concert. The organization has invited many big-name musicians and celebrities to join the livestream, with Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas headlining the event.

The livestream will be co-hosted by actors Logan Browning and Rosario Dawson. Along with Perry and a reunion show by Black Eyed Peas, musicians like Saweetie, Ne-Yo, Rich Brian, Big Freedia, Dove Cameron, and Sofia Carson will make appearances during the livestream.

In a statement alongside the concert’s announcement, Perry said she was honored to be a part of the event: “I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers. The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

Ne-Yo echoed Perry’s statement, saying that voting in the upcoming election is crucial: “We are seeing the urgency for change in America happening in real time. This is the moment for us to use the most important tool on the planet to fight for that change…our right to vote. Our democracy needs our voices. Voting is the moment to be the voice for injustice and for equality. But most importantly, to be the voice for humanity. We cannot let each other down in the local elections or on Nov. 3.”

Rock The Vote aims to bring 200,000 new voters to the polls this November. The organization has also been active at a number of protests over the last few weeks. Rock The Vote CEO Carolyn DeWitt says the non-profit was able to register a whopping 107,000 new voters in the wake of the demonstrations against George Floyd’s murder. “Young people are looking for things they can do and actions they can take in order to create change,” DeWitt said. “We want to make sure we’re continuing to sustain that fire and passion into November, and make sure young people know the power of their votes and create the change they want to see.”

Rock The Vote’s Democracy Summer livestream kicks off 6/18 at 8 p.m. EDT. Watch it here.