Yesterday (March 1) on The Kelly Clarkson Show, hostess Kelly Clarkson took to her Kellyoke segment to deliver a very special cover.

During the segment, she sang a powerful rendition of Spacehog’s “In The Meantime.” Supported by guitarists, a drummer, and a pianist, Clarkson delivered her famous powerhouse vocals, carrying tunes and hitting high notes, making the cover reminiscent of the sweet days of ’90s rock.

“We love the all, the all of you / Where lands are green and skies are blue / When all in all, we’re just like you / We love the all of you,” she sings on her cover’s chorus, decorating the music with sweet new ad-libs.

In addition to delivering incredible covers, Clarkson is also gearing up to release an album of her own this year.

“It took a minute for me to be able to release this album,” Clarkson said in an Instagram Live about her upcoming album. “Because I just had to be over it, through it, all around it. I had to get past it in order to talk about it.”

In the meantime (no pun intended), you can check out the Kellyoke clip above.

