Kelly Clarkson is having a rough December. The eponymous daytime talk show host handled her December 2 episode from home while recovering from COVID-19, per NBC. It put a slight hiccup in her interview with Cher and “I Got You Babe” duet with Jimmy Fallon, but she reportedly has more serious issues at home.

According to TMZ this morning (December 5), Clarkson’s security filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department after the same man has appeared at the three-time Grammy winner’s LA home repeatedly for one month. The LAPD Threat Management is investigating the matter.

“We’re told the guy’s leaving behind cards, plants and other random items for Kelly,” TMZ relayed, “even though she told cops she’s never met him before and doesn’t know who he is.”

The outlet adds, “Cops see the man’s alleged behavior as very troubling — they don’t know yet if it’s a fan who means no harm, or a situation that could escalate into something far more sinister.”

Still, Clarkson is getting into the holiday spirit. Her When Christmas Comes Around… album is nominated at the 2023 Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and she released the live version of her “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” duet with Ariana Grande last week.

