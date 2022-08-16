Kelly Clarkson is bringing her inaugural American Idol win full circle: Today, Clarkson announced that she will be taking “Kellyoke,” a segment from her talk show in which she performs covers of her favorite songs, on the road for a mini tour. During her quest, Clarkson will search for the best undiscovered singers.

“This summer we’re taking The Kelly Clarkson Show on the road to find some of the greatest voices across America,” Clarkson said in a video. “Come sing a virtual duet with me to one of my songs.”

While Clarkson herself won’t appear at all of the stops on her Kellyoke tour, fans can show off their vocal stylings and record alongside Clarkson’s prerecorded vocals. Clarkson will select some of the best submissions to play on her show.

This past June, Clarkson released a Kellyoke EP, featuring covers of songs like “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd.

Check out the Kellyoke tour announcement video above and the tour dates below.

08/21 — New York City, NY @ Rockefeller Plaza (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

08/23 — New York City, NY @ Rockefeller Plaza (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

08/27 — Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier (noon to 7 p.m.)

09/03 — Dallas, TX @ Klyde Warren Park (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Universal Studios City Walk (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

