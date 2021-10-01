Aside from her role as a judge on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson also hosts her own talk show, aptly titled The Kelly Clarkson Show. And one of the best parts about having a vocal powerhouse host a show is that there’s always a featured artist on hand to perform, too. Occasionally, Kelly gets up on stage to sing her heart out for a segment called “Kellyoke,” and this week she decided to cover another pop star’s hit, tackling the title track of Billie Eilish’s second album, Happier Than Ever.

But while Billie began the song in her own signature downtempo style with a breathy vocal and muted emotion, Kelly was perfect to cover this one because of the way it turns into an epic power ballad befitting her own massive vocals. She’s better suited to belting than Billie is, naturally, so her version helps make emotional epicenter of the song hit even harder. Of all the songs on Billie’s new album, this is definitely the one that best suits Kelly’s range, but now I’m wondering how she’d sound covering other tracks like “Oxytocin” or “Male Fantasy.” For now, check out Kelly’s version above and read our review of Billie’s new album right here.