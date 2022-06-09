Kelly Clarkson has established herself as the queen of covers in recent years thanks to carving out time on The Kelly Clarkson Show for hr “Kellyoke” segment, which sees her delivering renditions of popular songs. Just yesterday, she sang The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears.” Now, though, Clarkson has taken it to the next level with her new Kellyoke EP.

The EP differs from the Kelly Clarkson Show performances in two key ways: While on-show renditions are shortened versions of the songs for the sake of time, the EP sees Clarkson covering the full-length songs. Also, while the show performances are of course live, the Kellyoke EP is made up of studio recordings.

As for what’s included here, the tracklist consists of Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou,” The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Whitney Houston’s “Queen Of The Night,” Shaed’s “Trampoline,” and Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.”

Clarkson has been particularly fond off covering both The Weeknd and Radiohead on her show. She delivered a particularly notable rendition of the latter’s “Exit Music (For A Film)” last month, a performance that put Clarkson’s still-exemplary vocals front and center.

Listen to Clarkson’s rendition of “Fake Plastic Trees” above and stream the full Kellyoke EP below.