In her debut appearance on Saturday Night Live, Kelsea Ballerini brought it all to the table. Tonight (March 4), she performed “Blindsided” from her new EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat.

During the performance, Ballerini danced the pain away, while detailing the events that led to the dissolution of her marriage.

“I’d go write a song and you’d go for a walk / We had to get drunk to ever really talk / I told you what I needed, didn’t have to read my mind / So, were you blindsided or were you just blind?,” Ballerini sang.

Ballerini’s SNL performance, along with her most recent EP, follows her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. In a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Ballerini opened up about the divorce. She revealed that while she is in a good place now, she wasn’t happy that he had released a song — “Over For You” — before they had finalized their divorce. On the song, Evans claimed he was “blindsided” by the divorce.

“His healing journey is his healing journey, but to publicly exploit that feels a little nasty to me, before it’s final,” she said. “Now we’re months past it. We’re moving on, and I’ve taken the time to actually sit in my feelings and go through that grieving process and take ownership of what I brought to the table, too.”

You can check out the performance above.

Morgan Evans is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.