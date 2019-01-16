Getty Image

Country-pop singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini released a pair of Spotify Singles today. Along with a re-recorded version of her song “Miss You More,” Ballerini shared a fantastic cover of Shawn Mendes‘ bouncy, lovesick single “Lost In Japan.”

Ballerini’s version of “Lost In Japan” has a bit of a country spin, but is mostly faithful to the original. She replaces Mendes’ dramatic piano intro with some romantic strings, but as soon as the beat drops, she’s back into sweet, bass-driven soft pop. Ballerini’s voice is always great, but she sounds absolutely incredible on the repeated “let’s get lost tonight”s in the bridge. (Seriously, Shawn, watch out — Ballerini’s highest register is killer.)

The Mendes cover proves that Ballerini has real crossover power. The singer has been compared to Taylor Swift countless times before, and while comparing blonde country-pop singers to one another is kind of tired, Ballerini could easily get a hit on pop radio whenever she wants.

Ballerini is getting ready to embark on her first headlining arena tour this spring. Her latest album, 2017’s Unapologetically, is up for Best Country Album at the 2019 Grammys. The opener for the North American leg of Mendes’ summer tour hasn’t been announced yet, but if Mendes wants to pull a Harry Styles, getting a country act to open for you on tour is the thing to do lately. And Mendes and Ballerini would sound positively angelic on “Lost In Japan” together.

Listen to Kelsea Ballerini’s cover of Shawn Mendes’ “Lost In Japan” below.