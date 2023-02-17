the 1975
The 1975, Jack White, And Kelsea Ballerini Are The Next Three ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live has announced the new musical guests and hosts for their next three shows.

Next weekend (February 25), Woody Harrelson will host the show with Jack White as the performer.

On March 4, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is taking over the comedy show, on the heels of the team’s victory, and Kelsea Ballerini, who released her new Mountain With A View EP, is the musical guest. “It’s not 7am and i’m not on a mountain with a view but i am in my living room screaming crying and throwing up. see you on march 4th,” Ballerini posted.

The news of Kelce’s addition also comes just months after cast member Heidi Gardner campaigned for him to host. “SNL?!? Would be a dream come true!” the football player responded last September.

Last, but certainly not least, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is hosting for the first time, and The 1975 is accompanying her on the March 11 episode. It will air just a day after Ortega’s new movie, Scream 6, arrives in theaters.

“!!!! See you then,” Ortega wrote on Twitter to celebrate the news.

Fans appear to be excited for all three of the upcoming lineups. “Woody Harrelson & Jack White. absolutely yes,” one user replied. “Travis Kelce, big surprise. I’m so happy.”

Continue scrolling for some additional reactions.

