In the United States, Taylor Swift rules the music charts. The release of 1989 (Taylor’s Verison) has broken personal career, streaming, pure sales, and charting records. But across the pond, in the United Kingdom, there’s another act making historical waves, and her name is Kenya Grace. Kenya’s smash single, “Strangers,” has catapulted her into mainstream discourse. So, who is “Strangers” singer Kenya Grace?

Kenya is a native of South Africa but was raised in Southampton, England. She is a songwriter, recording artist, and producer. As documented by Billboard last month, Kenya’s standout track “Stranger” set a record in the electronic music scene when it became the second No. 1 Hot Dance/Electronic record written, produced, and sung by a woman. “Strangers” beat out Cassö, D-Block Europe, and Raye’s “Prada,” Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” and Tyla’s “Water.”

Warner Records took over the dance scene this year! Happy to celebrate having the most #1 songs on Dance Radio of any major label in 2023! 🪩@davidguetta, @BebeRexha, @kenyagracemusic x @majorrecs, @ILLENIUM, @AnneMarie pic.twitter.com/0TzgBK8yo4 — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) November 2, 2023

She quickly took to her official Instagram page to celebrate the milestone. “‘Strangers’ is number 1 in the UK! 😭 Guys, this is the most surreal moment of my entire life. I am eternally grateful to every single one of you who streamed, shared, and made videos for ‘Strangers!’ You’re the absolute best people ever, and I love you all so much. Thank you for changing my life forever,” penned Kenya.

During an interview with Vogue, she opened up about the inspiration behind the hit. “Sonically, I wanted to make something that was more ethereal sounding, so I layered synths, high-backing vocals, and lots of reverb to try and create this euphoric sound. Lyrically, it’s just something that I’ve been noticing a lot recently through my own past relationships and other people’s, too: how you can speak to someone for so long and then randomly one night, you just never speak to them ever again. That completely polar opposite change is so common now – I think it’s through Hinge and Tinder and dating apps. I feel like it’s so easy just to dispose of people. Sad but true,” said Kenya.

