The Coachella 2024 line-up is here, and it did not disappoint. Returning to Empire Polo Club at Coachella Valley in Indio, California for two weekends this April, fans can look forward to a stacked line-up of performers, including headliners Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler The Creator.

During the Friday shows, which are set to take place on April 12 and April 19, fans can look forward to performances by Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and Justice, with Del Rey headlining these days.

At the Saturday shows — taking place on April 13 and April 20 — Ice Spice, Blur, Gesaffelstein, Jon Batiste, and Sublime will take the stage, with headliner Tyler The Creator guaranteed to deliver a killer set.

Closing out weekend one and weekend two on the final days (Aprl 14 & April 21) will be J Balvin, Victoria Monét, Reneé Rapp, Lil Yachty, Khruangbin, with Doja Cat headlining.

Additionally, ticketholders will witness an epic reunion of No Doubt. Ahead of the Coachella 2024 line-up reveal, the band took to social media to tease “a show” with the classic line-up, consisting of Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young.

Fans can register for pre-sale access here, and the pre-sale is set to begin Friday, January 19 at 11 a.m. PST>

You can see the full line-up below.

