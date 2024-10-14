We’ve been in Charli XCX’s Brat era for a while now, and it seemed like the recently released remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat would cap it off. Well, not quite: Today (October 14), Charli unveiled yet another Brat remix. This time, it’s Kesha joining in on an update of Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not bonus track “Spring Breakers” (officially titled “Spring Breakers Featuring Kesha”).

Despite the widespread popularity of Brat, Charli didn’t think it’d be popular. In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she spoke about her decision to go with the basic-but-iconic, text-only, green album cover art, saying, “Where the actual first idea of doing a text cover came from was to save money. I was like, ‘This album is not going to appeal to a lot of people.’ I was like, ‘I think I will do a press shoot and maybe save on the album cover.'”

Kesha, meanwhile, is working on a new album, and she’s pretty high on it.

Listen to “Spring Breakers Featuring Kesha” above.

Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.