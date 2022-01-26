Over the past couple years, Kesha has been handed some significant losses in her ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald and also known as Tyson Trax) over allegations of sexual assault and abuse. Around this time in 2020, it was reported that Kesha was ordered to pay the producer nearly $400,000 after it was ruled she defamed him when she sent a text to Lady Gaga saying he had raped Katy Perry.

Now, a similar ruling has been reached: Page Six reports that on Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Sabrina Kraus ruled in favor of Dr. Luke, saying that tweets from Kesha’s former attorney Mark Geragos, in which he accused the producer of raping Lady Gaga, included “false statements of fact” and were therefore defamatory.

Before the case potentially goes to a jury, the judge has to decide if Geragos acted negligently or recklessly in his statements about Dr. Luke. In a sworn court affidavit from after Geragos’ defamatory remarks, Lady Gaga denied that Dr. Luke raped her.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat recently came under fire for working with Dr. Luke. She responded to the criticism in a Rolling Stone profile from December, saying, “I haven’t worked with him in a very long time. A lot of those songs were… There’s sh*t that he’s credited for, where I’m like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know, I don’t know if you did anything on that.'”