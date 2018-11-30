Getty Image

It’s been a big couple years for Kesha, who returned with Rainbow last summer, her first album since 2012’s Warrior and her first since her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke came to public attention. Back in August of 2017, Lady Gaga agreed to hand over any evidence in Dr. Luke’s defamation case against Kesha, which included text messages that had previously appeared in court documents in redacted form. Gaga has since provided the unedited texts, and now those court documents have been released. In them, Kesha and Gaga have some not-so-kind words about Katy Perry.

Newly released court documents shows private conversation between @Kesha & @LadyGaga about #KatyPerry. The text conversation was made public after #DrLuke’s lawyers fought for the conversation to be read in court, in the producer’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Kesha. pic.twitter.com/slUKeZEKIZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 30, 2018

In the texts, Kesha writes of Perry, “She could bring the whole thing to a head, but she won’t. […] She was raped by the same man. It’s sick.” Gaga responds, “She is probably really afraid to lose everything. U are really strong for standing up to him, she’s not as strong as u yet.” That leads to the following exchange, in which they both call Perry “mean”:

“K: your right. I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. she’s so mean. it’s hard

LG: Do u want me to see if I can talk to her

LG: I know she’s mean

K: are you friendly with her?

LG: NO

LG: OmgNO

LG: She makes me angry about s**t by I just try to have empathy for her.”

When word of these texts leaked earlier this year, Dr. Luke’s legal team provided the following statement:

“Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha’s accusation to the contrary — just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke — is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods.”

The texts have now been unsealed as part of the aforementioned lawsuit Dr. Luke has launched against Kesha.