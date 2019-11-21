Kesha is in the midst of the roll-out for her 2020 album High Road, and so far, she’s kept her visuals creative and intriguing. In her recent “Raising Hell” video, she plays a charismatic preacher, but things go horribly wrong at home. Now she has shared a new clip for “My Own Dance,” and it’s similarly attention-grabbing.

The video starts with Kesha in a jungle-themed motel room (complete with a stuffed animal tiger on the bed), realizing that she is out of cereal. So, she heads out, passing by rooms along the way that are filled with eclectic occupants (not to mention the creepy set of twins in the hallway). There are oiled-up and mask-wearing bodybuilders, and what looks like an orgy in the making, among other things. Finally, she finds herself in a store buying “Magic Cereal,” which is followed by a celebratory dance in the parking lot.

Kesha calls the song her “mission statement from the forthcoming record,” and also notes, “It’s about a magical place and having the munchies and cloning.” She made the song alongside Justin Tranter, Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and John Hill.

Watch the “My Own Dance” video above.

High Road is out 1/10 via Kemosabe/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.