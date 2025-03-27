Last week, Kesha teased, “JUST TURNED IN MY ALBUM… TO MYSELF . @kesharecords.” Last July 4, Kesha dropped “Joyride,” her first single on her own label, Kesha Records. She has plans for next Independence Day, too: Today (March 27), Kesha announced a new album, . (also known as Period), set for July 4. She also unveiled the T-Pain collaboration “Yippee-Ki-Yay.”

A press release describes the project as “an unapologetic, unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom and fearless authenticity” and “a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe.”

Kesha previously said of the album:

“This is the first album I’m making where I’m 100% in control of everything. It feels like it’s my first album. It feels divine; it feels like it stands for a lot. It’s really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It’s maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life! I am so excited I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time, and put it onto something other people can listen to. It’s been deeply life-changing and profound to make this album, but it’s also the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. If you thought Animal was fun, just f*cking wait.”

Listen to “Yippee-Ki-Yay” above and find the . album art and tracklist below.