Kesha has a lot of independence to celebrate today. Most obviously is Independence day, the 4th Of July. But, she also dropped a new single, “Joyride,” that marks independence in two ways: It’s her first song not released on a Dr. Luke-related record label, and it’s her first release on her own label, Kesha Records.

As for the song, it’s appropriately celebratory. It’s a happy pop banger that sees Kesha letting loose as she sings on the chorus, “I’m just looking for a joyride, joyride / I’m just looking for a good time tonight / Baby, I want you to.”

In June 2023, Kesha and Dr. Luke’s long-running legal battle finally came to an end: Dr. Luke sued Kesha for alleging that he drugged and raped her in 2005, but the two ended up settling the dispute. Kesha said in a statement, “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

This past March, Kesha shared a tearful video and a post celebrating the “first day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years.”

Listen to “Joyride” above.