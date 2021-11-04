The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” is an undeniable hit, as it spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped both artists make history for their home countries. Now, it has apparently pulled off a major feat: Pop Crave reports the track has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify and is now the fastest song to ever accomplish that.

“Stay” was released on July 9, and if it did indeed reach a billion streams today, November 4, it did so in 118 days. (As of this post, the Spotify desktop and mobile apps indicate the song has 994,497,008 streams, although it’s possible that count is not current.) The reported previous record-holder, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” was released on January 6, 2017 and reached a billion Spotify streams on June 8 that same year, which is 153 days later. So, even if “Stay” didn’t actually hit a billion streams today but does so in the next couple days — or even in the next month, which it will almost certainly do — it will handily surpass Sheeran’s mark.

“Shape Of You,” by the way, is Spotify’s most-streamed song ever and currently has over 2.9 billion streams. At the time “Shape Of You” hit a billion streams, it was just the third song to do so on the platform, following Drake’s “One Dance” and The Chainsmokers’ Halsey-featuring hit “Closer.” Times have certainly changed, as now, at least 100 songs now have 1 billion Spotify streams; As of November 3, Spotify’s 100th most-played song, The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” has over 1.2 billion streams.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo recently came close to breaking Sheeran’s record before Laroi and Bieber did: Spotify reported on October 26 that Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” surpassed a billion streams, 165 days after its May 14 release.

