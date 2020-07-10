Kim Petras’ debut record Clarity was released almost exactly a year ago and the singer has since stayed highly prolific. Along with sharing a Halloween-themed record last October, the singer has shared a handful of sunny songs in 2020, including the shimmering collaboration “Broken Glass” with Kygo. Now, the pair return with an icy video to accompany the soaring single.

Directed by Griffin Stoddard, the dystopian video places Petras inside a dusty tundra. The singer owns the territory, making use of a wrecked car as a stage to deliver the song’s soulful lyrics.

In a statement upon the single’s release, Petras said she resonates with the song’s meaning: “‘Broken Glass’ really connected with me and what I was going through at the time. Kygo and I have written a couple of songs together in the past, but we’ve been trying to make something happen. I think the song is amazing and I’m a big fan of Kygo, so I’m really excited to be on his album and for it to come out!”

The collaboration arrived on Kygo’s third record, Golden Hour. Alongside his album’s release, Kygo thanked his fans for their continued support: “Thank you to all the insanely talented artists I’ve had the chance to work with on this record; hopefully we’ll get the chance to play these songs together live someday soon. And a huge thank you to all my fans who have been supporting me the last couple of years. I hope you enjoy this album as much as I did making it.”

Watch Kygo and Petras’ “Broken Glass” video above.

