Today marks the release of Golden Hour, the first album from Kygo in a few years. Like his previous releases, this record is filled with collaborations, including songs with Tyga, Zara Larsson, Zac Brown, OneRepublic, and even Whitney Houston. Also on the tracklist is Kim Petras, who guests on “Broken Glass.” On the thumping track, Petras sings about a relationship that turned foul due to the destructive people in it: “We could turn love into a fight / Over nothin’, over nothin’, over nothin’ / And the only thing we had in common with each other / Was destroyin’ everything we ever touched.”

Petras said of the song and of working with Kygo:

“‘Broken Glass’ really connected with me and what I was going through at the time. Kygo and I have written a couple of songs together in the past, but we’ve been trying to make something happen. I think the song is amazing and I’m a big fan of Kygo, so I’m really excited to be on his album and for it to come out!”

Kygo shared a celebratory message about the album’s release, writing on Instagram, “‘Golden Hour’ is finally out guys. feels surreal dropping all these songs. I’ve been working so hard on this album the last 2 years and I’m so happy and proud of each and every song. The album consists of 18 songs and is exactly 1 hour of music. Thank you to all the insanely talented artists I’ve had the chance to work with on this record; hopefully we’ll get the chance to play these songs together live someday soon. And a huge thank you to all my fans who have been supporting me the last couple of years. I hope you enjoy this album as much as I did making it.”

Listen to “Broken Glass” above.