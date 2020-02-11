Kim Petras Looks To Avoid Any Memories Of An Old Lover On Her New Song, ‘Reminds Me’

Kim Petras made her formal pop entrance with her 2019 album, Clarity. Touching down last summer, the pop singer continued to promote the project as well as her Halloween-themed project Turn Off The Light throughout the year and into 2020. Petras would also make her TV debut on Good Morning America where she performed her Clarity hit “Icy” for the packed room.

With a performance at this year’s Coachella festival less than two months away, Petras makes her return with new music. Sharing “Reminds Me” with her fans, Petras delivers an uptempo anthem that sees her looking to avoid all reminders of an old lover. From songs to TV shows, she runs away all things bring her back to her time with her ex. The track also serves as the ideal anthem for those looking to ditch memories of their own past loves this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the new single, Petras made an exciting announcement Tuesday. Petras revealed she’s joining Camila Cabello on the singer’s European leg of her The Romance Tour.

Listen to “Reminds Me” above. Below, find Kim Petras’ tour dates with Camila Cabello.

05/26 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum *

05/28 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena *

05/30 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

06/01 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

06/02 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

06/04 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

06/05 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/08 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *

06/09 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro *

06/11 — London, UK @ The O2 *

06/14 — Wilrijk, Belgium @ Sportpaleis *

06/15 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome *

06/17 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena *

06/18 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena *

06/23 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion *

06/24 — Milan, Italy @ Forum *

06/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi *

07/1 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center *

* supporting Camila Cabello on The Romance Tour

Read our review of Clarity here.