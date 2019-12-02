Kim Petras took her tour to Kansas City yesterday, and there was a bit of controversy leading up to the performance. A couple weeks before the show, Petras billboards (which she had nothing to do with, but approved of) popped up in Topeka, Kansas, which is the home of headquarters of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church.

Later, the church announced their intentions to picket and protest Petras’ Kansas City performance, which Petras didn’t take too seriously. She shared a video (set to the Famous Dex song “Hoes Mad”) of some of her performance highlights and wrote, “this is my official statement on wbc picketing my show in kansas tomorrow. this is the energy i’m bringing n it should be yours too.”

When it came time for the show, the protestors showed up, and Petras decided to have some fun with the situation. Petras stood in front of the dozen or so protestors outside of the venue and decided to have a photoshoot in front of them. She shared one of the photos and a video of herself striking different poses as the protestors stood behind her, and wrote, “update. hoes still mad …”

The comments section for that post is pretty star-studded, as Petras’ photo and video drew responses and messages of support from Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Grimes, James Charles, Perez Hilton, and other blue-checkmark-bearing accounts.