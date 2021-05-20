Ghanaian-Australian singer, songwriter, and producer sisters Savannah and Briony Osei make music together under the name Kinder, and have been steadily bubbling in the Australian music scene recently. Over the last few years, they have played festival stages across the country and even opened for the likes of Rita Ora. The duo recently released the new track “Bus Stop,” a supremely danceable number built upon pulsing beats and an unexpected chorus structure.

To celebrate the new track, the Osei sisters sat down to talk McDonald’s, Olivia Rodrigo, and performing in Brazil for the latest Pop Life 20 Q&A.

What’s the first pop song you remember hearing?

Spice Girls – “Wannabe.”

What do you think pop music will be like in the future?

We think pop artists will really start to push more boundaries, both the sound and visual components of pop music may become more experimental. As technology progresses we may start to see electronic sounds used in the production reach exciting new places. We think organic instruments will always play a part in pop music but we feel that as technology advances so too will the sounds in the pop world.

If you could perform in any country in the world, where would it be and why?

Brazil! We have a really strong love and appreciation for the electronic music coming out of Brazil. Some of our favourite artists come from Brazil. We have worked with some dance artists over the internet but it would be amazing to be able to meet them in person, collaborate and perform with them.

What is your favorite food?

Cheeseburger from McDonald’s.

What is your favorite ‘90s or early ‘00s pop hit?

“Stronger” – Britney Spears !!!! TUNNNE

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Halsey “Hopeless Kingdom Fountain” tour! Also a couple of years ago we saw Panic! At The Disco and that was amazing!!!

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Something very theatrical and bold. Having an outrageous costume gives us a boost of energy and helps us really vibe on stage.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Gabrielle Bernstein. Our spirit guru!!

Name the best pop song to makeout to?

“I Kissed A Girl” – Katy Perry

What’s your most frequently played song for a dance party?

At the moment it would be Logic1000’s – “Perfume.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

What is the spiritual meaning of a moth? Haha

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Fleetwood Mac – Rumours, most people get around that.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We stayed at this creepy school camp centre in the middle of the bush that was possibly haunted. The power shut down ten minutes after being there. We were told that the whole touring party was staying out that way, however when we arrived we realised it was just us staying there. It was really spooky and I don’t think we got much sleep.

What’s the worst tattoo you’ve ever seen?

We have a friend with Colonel Sanders tattooed on him, It’s only the worst because we didn’t think of it first and he gets free KFC when he likes, which we are pretty jealous of.

Who do you think is the most exciting new voice in pop this year?

I mean it’s hard to look past Olivia Rodrigo.

What pop song do you most associate with heartbreak?

It is a really hard decision between “Writer In The Dark” by Lorde and “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

The universe has your back! Don’t overthink anything cause you’re on the right path.

What’s the last show you went to?

We supported Rita Ora and then afterwards we got to enjoy her show which was incredible.

Which music festival is your favorite and why?

Groovin The Moo. It’s an annual touring festival occurring in regional towns in Australia. The people who run it and the people who attend the festival are nothing but good vibes.

What would you say to Beyonce if you got the chance to meet her?

Please, what’s your workout routine? How do you sing like that and dance for hours? We would love some tips.

“Bus Stop” is out now, Listen here.

Kinder is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.