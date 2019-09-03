Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It might feel like King Princess has already announced her upcoming album Cheap Queen, but she actually hasn’t yet. She’s revealed the album title and released singles like “Prophet” and the album title track, yes, but she hasn’t actually shared the release date until today: King Princess has officially announced that Cheap Queen will be out on October 25 via Zelig/Columbia Records.

She has also shared a new single, “Ain’t Together,” a ballad about a strained relationship. She sings on the hook, “We say ‘I love you,’ but we ain’t together / Do you think labels make it taste much better? / Darling do you think if I talk enough / I will make you want to be mine? / We ain’t together.” She also described the track on Twitter, writing, “dis one is cute and sad, perfect for any occasion. Wedding, funeral, corporate function, lesbian seance.”

dis one is cute and sad, perfect for any occasion. Wedding, funeral, corporate function, lesbian seance. — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) September 2, 2019

King Princess revealed that Father John Misty plays drums on the song. He’s not the only guest on the album, as Tobias Jesso Jr., whose 2015 album Goon was an indie favorite, is featured as well. Jesso hasn’t released a new album since Goon, but he has since written and/or produced for Charlie Puth, Florence And The Machine, and plenty of others.

Listen to “Ain’t Together” above, and check out the Cheap Queen tracklist below.

1. “Tough On Myself”

2. “Useless Phrases”

3. “Cheap Queen”

4. “Ain’t Together”

5. “Do You Wanna See Me Crying”

6. “Homegirl”

7. “Prophet”

8. “Isabels Moment” feat. Tobias Jesso Jr.

9. “Trust Nobody”

10. “Watching My Phone”

11. “You Destroyed My Heart”

12. “Hit The Back”

13. “If You Think It’s Love”

Cheap Queen is out 10/25 via Zelig/Columbia Records.