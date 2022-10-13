It seems like the pre-award season is in session and award shows are finally waking up and recognizing K-Pop’s significance.

This morning, the year’s American Music Awards nominations introduced a new category. And, of course, it’s Favorite K-Pop Artist.

Quite similar to MTV EMAs’ Best K-pop nominees this year, the AMAs have K-pop power players like BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and TWICE go up against each other for the award.

Polls are now open to vote for your favorite K-pop artists. You can vote via Twitter or on VoteAMAs.com. The 2022 American Music Awards will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. EST.

VOTING IS NOW OPEN!!! 👉 GO 👉 VOTE 👉 NOW 👉 pic.twitter.com/lFVdFObMEN — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 13, 2022

Yesterday, the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards announced their list of nominees for Best K-Pop, Best Metaverse Performance, Best Fans, Best Push, and Best Asia Act — all of which consist of at least one Korean musical act. Blackpink, Blackpink’s Lisa, BTS, ITZY, SEVENTEEN and TWICE are nominated for Best K-Pop. While Best Metaverse Performance lists Blackpink and BTS, Best New and Best Push mentions Seventeen, and Best Asia Act names TXT as the sole Korean representative in the category.

Voting is also now open for the 2022 MTV EMAs until November 9 at 11:59 p.m. CET. The awards show will take place in Germany and will broadcast live on November 13.