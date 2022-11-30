‘Tis the season where everyone ditches their astrological personalities and shares their music and listening personalities on social media.

Today (November 30), Spotify unleashed its annual Spotify Wrapped feature that provides insight to individual listening habits throughout the year. In a press release, the music streaming giant analyzed every users’ listening behaviors and revealed the top K-pop artists who were most streamed globally. In order, BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN were listed as the top K-pop artists on this year’s Wrapped trends.

Global superstars BTS released their three-disc album Proof back in June and held Permission To Dance concerts in South Korea and Las Vegas earlier this year. YG Entertainment’s leading act BLACKPINK released their second studio album Born Pink in September and immediately followed album promotions with a world tour. The pop quartet just finished the US leg of their tour and will embark on their European tour soon after, followed by dates in Asia until mid-2023.

South Korea’s national girl group TWICE places third on the list after releasing their eleventh EP, BETWEEN 1&2. The nine-piece ensemble completed South Korea and US world tour dates in the first half of the year which included a two-night sold out encore show at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium. Fellow JYP Entertainment artists Stray Kids have been on a roll this year with releasing two EPs — ODDINARY and MAXIDENT! — with one of them breaking the record of receiving 2.24 million pre-order units. The octet is currently continuing their MANIAC World Tour and are set to hold a two-night sold out encore show at Banc Of California Stadium next March.

And finally, 13-member supergroup SEVENTEEN places themselves in the fifth spot after releasing their fourth studio album Face The Sun over the summer, followed by a repackaged version titled Sector 17. The group completed the US leg of their Be The Sun world tour and are currently on their Asian leg of tour.

Other than being listed as the most-streamed K-pop artists on Spotify Wrapped, BTS was also listed as most-streamed artists globally at No. 5 and most viral artists globally at No. 4.