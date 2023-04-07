Labrinth and Billie Eilish have been teasing their collaboration for quite a while — and the time has finally arrived. The new song, “Never Felt So Alone,” opens with a dark, electronic beat that captures the moodiness and just how perfectly their vocals blend.

Eilish’s is heard both showing off her airy, gentle side, as well as some backing vocals that are heightened through the production. By the time she appears for her solo verse, it shows a range and new growth to the pop star — and also speaks to the power of Labrinth being an excellent producer to collaborate with.

Last December, Eilish brought Labrinth out as a surprise guest during her concert in Los Angeles. The two performed Labrinth’s previous take, initially titled “I’ve Never Felt So Alone,” which appeared in HBO’s Euphoria. However, the solo version never saw an official release, leading fans to hope for a full-length version.

It also has added fuel to the possible theories that Eilish might pop up in Euphoria‘s third season, but she has denied it… For now. “Oh, that I’m in the third season of Euphoria? That’s not true,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’d like to be! Euphoria is f*ckin’ fire.”

Check out Labrinth and Billie Eilish on “Never Felt So Alone” above.