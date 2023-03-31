In December of 2022, Billie Eilish fans collectively flipped when the “Bad Guy” singer brought out the English R&B singer Labrinth on stage at show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Known for the soundtrack of HBO’s Euphoria, he performed “I’ve Never Felt So Alone” with Eilish, as well as “Mount Everest” from his 2019 LP Imagination & The Misfit Kid.

So, maybe it’s just wishful thinking that fans are now speculating that the two may have a collaboration coming. It is possible, though. On Instagram, Labrinth posted a teaser of something called “Never Felt So Alone,” coming next Friday (April 7). Eilish made a simple comment that has sparked loads of theories: A winky face. That’s right. Only two symbols, but what does it mean?…

Labrinth announces “Never Felt So Alone” will be dropping next Friday. Fans speculate Billie Eilish is the hidden feature after she commented on Labrinth's Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/eQiGkQosvg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2023

Recently, Eilish appeared on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast and discussed the weirdness of her extreme level of fame. “I played my first stadiums over the summer,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m in a stadium, it’s so sick, it’s so big, you’re a f*cking star.’ And then you’re on the stage and you feel like you’re alone. It feels like there’s a printed out wallpaper of thousands of people. They’re so far away that there’s like no intimacy.”