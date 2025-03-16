Lady Gaga lives for the applause and apparently record-setting. The “Abracadabra” singer’s long-awaited studio album, Mayhem, has outperformed both fan and charting expectations.

Today (March 16), the Billboard 200 chart data was released and atop the list is Lady Gaga’s Mayhem. While Lady Gaga is no stranger to chart-topping projects, Mayhem’s accolade marked a major milestone for the Academy Award-winner–her seventh No. 1 album.

The official sales numbers state for Mayhem’s first week, it pulled in

219,000 equivalent album units. A detailed breakdown of that impressive total attributes 136,000 to album sales, 80,500 in streaming equivalent album units (equaling to 108.05 million on-demand official streams), and 2,500 in track equivalent album units.

According to Billboard, thus far this marks the “biggest week for a woman musician in 2025.” It also is the “largest debut by a woman musician in over six months.”

Rounding out the top ten is: Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, at No. 2, Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U, at No. 3, SZA’s SOS, at No. 4, Tate McRae’s So Close To What, at No. 5, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, at No. 6, Jennie’s Ruby, at No. 7, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, at No. 8, Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time, at No. 9, and lastly Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, at No. 10.