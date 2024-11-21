There have been rumors about the Coachella 2025 lineup for the past few days now, but yesterday (November 20), it was officially revealed: Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are headlining, while Travis Scott is billed as a special guest.

After the lineup was officially revealed, Gaga wrote on social media:

“I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I’m headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop.”

Gaga has a nuanced history with Coachella. Gaga first performed at the fest in 2017, as a replacement headliner for Beyoncé, who bailed after announcing she was pregnant.

Then, while delaying her album Chromatica, Gaga revealed she had a surprise performance planned for the canceled 2020 Coachella festival, writing, “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!”