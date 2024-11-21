lady gaga "Joker: Folie √Ä Deux" Photocall
Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga Is Excited To Execute ‘A Vision I’ve Never Been Able To Fully Realize At Coachella’ In 2025

There have been rumors about the Coachella 2025 lineup for the past few days now, but yesterday (November 20), it was officially revealed: Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are headlining, while Travis Scott is billed as a special guest.

After the lineup was officially revealed, Gaga wrote on social media:

“I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I’m headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop.”

Gaga has a nuanced history with Coachella. Gaga first performed at the fest in 2017, as a replacement headliner for Beyoncé, who bailed after announcing she was pregnant.

Then, while delaying her album Chromatica, Gaga revealed she had a surprise performance planned for the canceled 2020 Coachella festival, writing, “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!”

