Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour took her to Washington DC last night (August 8). While she was in our country’s capital, so close to the politicians who make decisions that have an impact on our lives, Gaga decided to speak out against the recent Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Before launching into a solo piano rendition of “The Edge Of Glory,” Gaga offered a dedication, saying, “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America, to every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up, that we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it’s right! For every woman.”

"I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until its right!" – Lady Gaga talking about abortion rights at The #ChromaticaBallDC pic.twitter.com/YjwlC0rg7C — Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) August 9, 2022

This is not the first time Gaga has spoken out against restrictive abortion laws. After Alabama passed one in 2019, Gaga wrote, “It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama, period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest, non-consensual or not. So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty, and I pray for all these women and young girls who suffer at the hands of this system.”